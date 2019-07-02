Children & teens with Type 1 Diabetes have another successful summer camp

Camp Adventure is an annual week-long summer camp for adolescents with Type 1 diabetes who gather at Mapleton Baptist Park June 23rd through the 28th to learn that activities such as hiking, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, swimming are still events they can look forward to and enjoy regardless of living with a chronic disease. The highlight of camp is the ability for campers to interact with each other as they all are faced with the same challenges of managing their diabetes while growing throughout their youth. Camp Adventure teaches diabetes self-management skills to campers ages 12-17 in a fun and “real life applicable” way.

Nightly campfires, mini golf, canoeing, mountain climbing and bowling are just a few additional activities campers took part in during the week long adventure, all while learning more about diabetes, sharing stories with fellow campers about trials and tribulations of type 1 diabetes, monitoring equipment and keeping track of blood sugars.

Camp Adventure director Erica Ouellette, RN, BSN and Certified Diabetes Educator said, “Camp teaches our campers that they can conquer any task, big or small while safely managing this both acute and chronic disease. Camp provides on-the-spot education and allows the campers to take responsibility for checking their blood sugars and self-administering insulin with the guidance of Certified Diabetes Educators, Registered Nurses and Medical Doctors. It’s really a special week that ties in educational aspects but most importantly, teaches the teens that Type 1 Diabetes does not stop them from living their dreams,” said Ouellette.

