Camping season is in full swing!

Fire pits and roasting marshmallows are some of the activities that people look forward to when they go camping.

According to Clare Ardnt, owner of Arndt's Aroostook River Lodge, though there was a cool start to the season, it hasn't affected their numbers.

"Camping season has been very well this year. We have so many people from so many different places. Our very first customer was from Hawaii and we've had people from Florida, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Ohio, Vermont, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, Michigan, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Montana, New York, Massachusetts, California, and Arizona so far this year," she said.

"We came in Friday and the weathers been great!" Lynne Gagnon, a camper, said.

Ardnt adds that they are also celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and this has been one of their busiest years. The unofficial end of camping season is labor day.