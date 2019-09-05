Canadian police are asking for the public's help locating a stolen tractor

The Saint-Quentin RCMP is investigating the theft of a tractor from the property of a residence in Kedgwick, New Brunswick, according to a release from the agency.

Authorities are hoping the public may have seen or know of the whereabouts of the vehicle. Kedgwick is located northeast of Van Buren, Maine.

The tractor is a red 2018 Massey Fergusson (model number 1742), and bears the vehicle identification number AG3M17420JJJ00804. It was stolen from the back yard of a residence on Chemin Petit Ouest, sometime on September 1st.

Anyone with information, or who may have been in the area and saw the tractor being moved or driving along the road, is asked to contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-235-2149. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.crimenb.ca.