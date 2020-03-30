Canadian police offer tips to help prevent citizens from becoming victims of crime

The Edmundston Police Force warns citizens that in this time of isolation and confinement, it is important to make sure to lock vehicle doors, sheds, garages and to store inside any valuables to avoid being a victim of theft.

Members of the Police Force continue to patrol city streets to keep neighbourhoods safe and peaceful.

Officials are pleased with the efforts made to respect the measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus.

Since people are confined to their homes, it is also very important to be vigilant against telephone and internet fraud. They advise never to give out personal information or credit card numbers to people posing as Canada Revenue Agency employees, representatives of charitable organizations, health professionals or even public health officials or companies that offer you medical items or home tests.

If you believe you have received fraudulent calls, contact the Edmundston Police Force at 506-739-2100 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.