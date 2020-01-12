Canadian province retracts warning of nuclear power incident

(AP) - People throughout the Canadian province of Ontario awoke to an alarming alert of an “incident” at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto, only to later be told the message was a mistake.

The initial emergency message popped up on cellphone screens throughout the province of 14 million on Sunday.

It said an unspecified incident had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, though it added there’d been no abnormal release of radioactivity.

That led some to plan evacuations. More than an hour later, Ontario Power Generation later sent a message saying the alert “was sent in error" and there was no danger.

"There is no danger to the public or environment," they said.

