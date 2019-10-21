Canadians head to the polls for federal election

Federal party leaders are making last-ditch campaign stops, attending get-out-the-vote events and casting their own ballots in today's election.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be voting this morning in his Montreal riding.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer plans to make a campaign stop this morning in Regina, then vote this afternoon.

N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh voted at an advance poll and will make an appearance this morning in his riding of Burnaby, B-C.

Green Leader Elizabeth May will be voting this morning in Sidney, B-C and standing on street corners there, and in Victoria, to wave at commuters to encourage them to vote.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier will be voting this morning in Saint-Georges, Quebec.