An update on a story NS 8 has continued to follow..As of 3:30 AM this morning,

32 year old Jerald "Rick" Scheurwater of Caribou was arrested and is now behind bars.

Scheurwater was wanted for aggravated assault, terrorizing and obstructing the report of a crime. According to the Caribou Police Department, thanks to a public tip...this morning Scheurwater was located at a home on lower Linden Street in Caribou and taken into custody.