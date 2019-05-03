Car chase from Van Buren to Houlton ends with arrest of Lewiston man

On Thursday May 2nd at approximately 2344 hours K-9 Officer Nate Chisholm attempted to initiate a traffic stop with a white utility truck on Main Street in Van Buren for speeding . The vehicle, it was later determined, was being operated by Anthony Gallo (31) of Lewiston. Gallo failed to stop for Officer Chisholm who would determine that the truck had been stolen from Van Buren just prior to his initial contact. The suspect, with Officer Chisholm pursuing, continued into Caribou where spike strips were deployed. Gallo continued to operate the vehicle beyond the posted speed limit into Presque Isle. Three more spike strips were deployed by assisting agencies before the vehicle came to a stop in Houlton. Gallo was taken into custody by the Maine State Police and Houlton Police without further incident.

Gallo will face multiple charges, to include, Aggravated Reckless Conduct (Class B, Eluding an Officer (Class C), Operating Under the Influence (Class D), Criminal Speed, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Operating after Suspension. Additional charges are expected.

Gallo is currently being held at the Aroostook County Jail pending arraignment.