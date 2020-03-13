Caribou Utilities District to practice 'social distancing' in light of Covid-19 threat

In light of recent concerns with COVID-19, the Caribou Utilities District (CUD) will begin practicing "social distancing" beginning today.

Officials ask that you contact the department first via phone or email with any questions or concerns you may have regarding your water and/or sewer service or bill. This means, until further notice, the CUD main office at 176 Limestone Street will not be accepting payments from customers in person.

Listed below are the several means and methods customers can use to pay their bill:

- Cash – Accepted at RH Fosters, 117 Bennett Drive, Caribou ME 04736

- By check or money order – Can be mailed to the CUD at PO Box 10, Caribou ME 04736; dropped off at RH Fosters, 117 Bennett Drive, Caribou ME 04736; there is a drop box at the CUD main office at 176 Limestone Street, Caribou ME 04736.

- You can also pay through your bank - Inquire with the institution you use for personal or business banking. They likely have a method to allow payments directly from your checking or savings account(s).

- State of Maine Payport Online - https://epayment.informe.org/payportonline/welcome Note: Payport Online will charge a processing fee of 2.5% per transaction.

- Credit Card - Call the CUD main office at 207-496-0911 to pay with a credit card. Note: The credit card payment vendor will charge a processing fee of 3.65% + $0.15 per transaction.

Officials thank everyone in advance in helping them keep you and our employees safe.

