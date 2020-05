Memorial Day is a day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation, even during these trying times. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with a commander at a local VFW about the ceremony they held today in Caribou.

Veterans and supporters gathered together to honor those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

Roger Felix, the Commander of the Caribou VFW, says although the annual parade was cancelled due to social distancing, he wanted to make sure the day was honored.