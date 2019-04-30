Caribou Library one of 30 to receives funding from Rudman Library Trust

The Rose and Samuel Rudman Library Trust of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $22,363 to 30 libraries in Aroostook, Hancock, Knox, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and Washington counties.

The Rose and Samuel Rudman Library Trust of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $22,363 to 30 libraries in Aroostook, Hancock, Knox, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and Washington counties.

The grants, which range from $300 to $1,000, support programs and activities that creatively and practically integrate with a library’s collection. A full list of grant recipients is available at www.mainecf.org.

The 2019 awards include grants to:

• Caribou Library, to update and expand the library’s audiobook collection

• Guilford Memorial Library, to update its large print book collection with new and current titles for the elderly outreach program

• Jesup Memorial Library, Bar Harbor, to provide resources and programming to help community members be leaders in the effort to “Nurture the Public Good in Word and Deed”

• Lincolnville Community Library, for a Maine author series and books

• Millinocket Memorial Library, to empower local teens to select relevant and enriching books for the Young Adult collection

• Peabody Memorial Library, Jonesport, to enhance the large print book collection

• Vose Library, Union, to purchase Chickadee Award winners for 2019-2020 and Maine Student Book Awards titles.

The Rudman Library Trust was established in 1986. In his business travels in Maine, particularly Downeast, Mr. Rudman was struck by the commitment of local libraries to learning and reading. He and his wife wanted to encourage libraries in smaller communities to continue and expand programming and outreach through the trust that bears their name.

