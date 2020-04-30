Caribou Middle Schoolers donate to Central Aroostook Humane Society

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of 13 year olds celebrated their birthdays a little differently this year. Daveson Perez has the story.

(Brianna Levesque SOT): I just think it's a good idea to help other people if you have more than what you need. If you have more than enough.

This past weekend Brianna Levesque, Amelia Godin and Landyn WALL-duh-MAR-sin were driven by their parents to Central Aroostook Humane Society.

Prior to the stay-at-home mandate, these Caribou Middle School students had a joint 13th birthday party.

The catch for taking part in this birthday party? You had to bring donations for the animal shelter.

(Levesque SOT): For some reason I like more animals than humans.

(Amelia Godin SOT): Yea inside the house I have 2 cats, 2 dogs, and 2 hamsters so I think they should need more stuff than the ones we already have. They're already getting a lot of attention and these ones don't get as much attention so I think they deserve it.

The kids were overwhelmed with donations from their friends who came to the party.

They were hard at work Saturday morning filling up a cart with all kinds of treats for the animals.

(Betsy Hallett SOT): Paper towels of course there is a limit so it's been really tough for us to have enough paper towels. Same with bleach. Bleach is a limit and we go through bleach every single day here. So and the food, the treats, the toys...So overwhelmed with their generosity. You know for some child to give up their birthday gifts and donate all of this for the animals here at the shelter? Very very amazing and impressive.

Amelia Godin's mom, Carla Godin couldn't be more proud of these kids.

(Carla Godin SOT): Pretty darn proud. Shows we're raising these kids to pay it forward when they can and teary-eyed girls here. They make me proud each and every one of those kids and a lot of those kids their age don't think of themselves often and they think of a lot of people and animals...Just so proud of them.