Caribou Native Inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers

Assistant U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in the country, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

The induction ceremony at which McElwee became a Fellow took place on March 7 in Tucson, Arizona.

McElwee’s induction with three other new inductees from Maine brings the total membership of Maine lawyers in the College to just 27. She is the fourth female attorney in Maine to be selected for membership in the College, and she is the first Maine prosecutor to be selected.

Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the U.S. and Canada. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only, and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship. Membership in the College is limited to one percent of the lawyers in an individual state.

McElwee has been an Assistant U.S. Attorney since 2002. She is a member of the Maine Trial Lawyers Association and a past president of the Cumberland Bar Association. She has served on the adjunct faculty of the University of Maine School of Law and at the Maine Trial Lawyers College of Advocacy. She primarily prosecutes violent crime cases such as sex trafficking, interstate domestic violence and child sexual exploitation, as well as firearms and arson cases.

McElwee is a native of Caribou and a graduate of Bowdoin College and the University of Maine School of Law.