Caribou Shooting. One Injured. Suspect at Large

Caribou Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on the River Road in Caribou. Police indicated that a male subject was shot and is being treated for non life threatening injuries at this time.

Police are attempting to locate 39 year old Adrian Covington in connection with the incident. Covington is described as a heavy set Black male 6’01” tall. Covington may be operating a White 2003 Chevy Tahoe with Maine Veteran Plates 6094A2.

If anyone encounters the vehicle or Covington it is requested that you do not approach the individual and contact Police 207 493-3301 or call 911.

