Caribou farm invites students to tour facility

Convenience has become the norm in society, especially when it comes to eating. That's why a Caribou farmer is hosting free tours, hoping to educate County youth on the benefits of eating locally-grown produce. Sam Blackstone is extending an open invitation to schools throughout Aroostook.

"We're inviting all K-12 schools to come to Circle B Farms and have a little tour, see what we're offering for local produce, and what we can do and put on your lunch counter," says Sam Blackstone.