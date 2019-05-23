The pantry moved within walking distance of their original location. Staff at the pantry are excited about the move and are grateful for everyone who helped get it reopened. The pantry is now located at 31 Herschel Street. It's open from 9:30 until 11 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The pantry can be reached at (207) 493-4860.
Caribou food pantry relocates
By Zachary Tardie |
Posted: Thu 6:04 PM, May 23, 2019
The pantry moved within walking distance of their original location. Staff at the pantry are excited about the move and are grateful for everyone who helped get it reopened. The pantry is now located at 31 Herschel Street. It's open from 9:30 until 11 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The pantry can be reached at (207) 493-4860.