Caribou man charged with elevated aggravated assault & reckless conduct after striking State Trooper

A Caribou man was charged by State Police today with a number of charges stemming from a police chase June 14 in which a State Trooper was struck by his car. 53 year old Robert Belmain was released from Central Maine Medical Center this morning and transported to the Kennebec County Jail. The most serious charge he faces is elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct, in addition to several other charges. Belmain’s car struck Trooper Mickael Nunez as he was out of his cruiser attempting to set up spike strikes to end the chase in the Town of China. The Trooper suffered serious leg injuries and continues to be treated at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.