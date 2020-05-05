Her mission to space was followed by people around The County, The Country, and around the globe..now Caribou native and astronaut Jessica Meir has landed back on earth after spending 205 days aboard the International Space Station. News Source 8's Ashley Blackford had the chance to catch up with Jessica and find out what life is like after making history and achieving her biggest dream.
Caribou native and astronaut Jessica Meir adjusts to life back on earth after making history in outer space
