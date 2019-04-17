Caribou native Jessica Meir will take first spaceflight this fall

An astronaut from Caribou will be taking her first space flight this fall! NASA announced today that Jessica Meir will be heading to the International Space Station in September.

Date: 10-27-14 Location: NBL - Pool Topside Subject: ASCAN astronauts Victor Glover and Jessica Meir during their ASCAN EVA Skills 1 Training with Doug Wheelock assisting Photographer: James Blair/NASA

Meir is a Caribou high school graduate who was selected as an astronaut in 2013. She posted to her Instagram page this afternoon that she is honored and excited to join her colleagues in the out of this world venture.

In an interview at NASA's Johnson Space Center, Meir said she's been incredibly busy with training, but is trying to celebrate the mission.

She's expected to return to earth in Spring 2020.

NewsSource 8 is trying to get in touch with Meir for an interview.