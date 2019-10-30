Caribou native Jessica Meir's family members talk about her being aboard the ISS

It's been a little more than a month since Caribou native and astronaut Jessica Meir blasted off into space. Since then she's been calling the International Space Station home. Yesterday she connected with students at Caribou High School where she graduated from. Some of her family was on hand for the call. News Source 8's Ashley Blackford sat down with them to see how this experience has been.
Posted: Wed 10:27 PM, Oct 30, 2019