Caribou native heading to space

An Aroostook County Native will be taking flight tomorrow morning, but it won't be a typical trip. She'll be headed to the International Space Station!

Caribou Native, Jessica Meir, now an astronaut with NASA, will be on a six month mission aboard the International Space Station. While she's aboard the space station she said she will be conducting all types of scientific investigations. She's been preparing for the trip at the Cosmonaut Training Center located in Moscow. Tomorrow morning, shortly before 10 am...she'll rocket skyward, as part of a 3-person crew.