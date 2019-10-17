Caribou native Jessica Meir and Christina Koch are expected to participate in the first all-female spacewalk on Friday morning at 7:50am. They will be replacing a faulty batter charge-discharge unit.
Caribou native is gearing up for the first all female spacewalk tomorrow
Posted: Thu 1:17 PM, Oct 17, 2019
