Caribou native sends a Thanksgiving message from space

Many of us will soon be celebrating Thanksgiving but what about those aboard the International Space Station.

A video was recently done by one of Aroostook County's very own who is currently aboard the ISS. Dr. Jessica Meir described what the holiday was like for her growing up in Caribou.

"To me, Thanksgiving is all about family, I grew up in a family with five kids and as a first-generation American. I guess my parents had to learn pretty quick how to put on a great Thanksgiving feast. I have a lot of fond memories of growing up and eating with all of my siblings and having a great time. As I got older and lived in various places Thanksgiving turned into an even broader extended family I have adopted families all over the country so I'll be thinking this year about everyone down on the ground celebrating together."

Meir launched into space in September of this year and is expected to be up there for six months.