A brazen act of vandalism was caught on surveillance camera at a Caribou business early Tuesday morning. John Morrill, owner of Custom Car Wash on Skyway Drive, found out about the crime from Caribou police, after the incident was reported by a customer.

"A customer come in to use the bays - discovered that all four of our vaults on our timers had been ripped out of the wall and the vaults were all missing, which were full of quarters," says John Morrill.