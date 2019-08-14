Caribou police warn of latest scam

Officials with the Caribou Police Department are advising they've had multiple calls about a scam in which people are receiving calls from their "grandchild" stating they need money to bail themselves out of jail.

According to a statement on the department's facebook page, all of the people that called to report this gave similar stories - that the "grandchild" was at, going to or leaving a funeral out of state and was arrested for OUI, after being involved in an accident in which people were hurt.

Police say this is a scam and the callers are just looking to get money. If you receive a call like this, don't send them money. Call your loved one to verify where they are.

As always, call your local police department if you have any questions.