Caribou police warn of latest scam phone calls

Officials with the Caribou Police Department, in a social media post, say the department has received multiple reports of calls from Publisher's Clearing House/sweepstakes/lottery in which someone claims you have won millions of dollars.

In one instance, the call was from a foreign computer-generated voice that gave a number for the "winner" to call. Another report indicated the caller told the "winner" not to tell anyone.

This is a scam. If you have questions about someone who has called you, they recommend you call the police department before you follow the caller's directions.

Police say never give out personal information to anyone who calls you and don't purchase gift cards or cash cards for people who call you. For more information or to report such calls, contact your local law enforcement agency.