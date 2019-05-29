It's been one year since we aired our Aroostook 2020 show. Last year the Caring for The Crown report was released which gave us an updated look at what has happened in the County since 2003 and includes updated recommendations for how to overcome our current challenges. News Source 8's Ashley Blackford has been taking a look what changes have been taking place over the past year and how things will go moving forward.
Caring for the Crown report one year later
Posted: Wed 9:19 PM, May 29, 2019 |
Updated: Thu 8:56 AM, May 30, 2019