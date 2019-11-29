Cary Medical Center hosts feast for staff and public

Holidays are just another work day for some, especially those staffing hospitals. That's why Cary Medical Center hosts a Thanksgiving feast each year. Micah Desmond says this is the first year he'll have the day off to spend with his family, so he knows firsthand why such an event is important.

"We invite employees that are working that day to invite their family in and friends in, and also open up to the community members that might not have a place to go or might, you know, not have a meal with - with a group of people that - they can come here and enjoy it with us," says Micah Desmond, Director of Support Services, Cary Medical Center.