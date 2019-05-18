Cary plans Hepatitis A vaccination clinics

In light of the recent diagnosis of a food service worker with Hepatitis A, Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services are working on procuring enough vaccine to hold clinics early in the week, beginning Monday afternoon, May 20th, making it quick and easy for people to get vaccinated. Vaccination is effective at preventing disease if given within 14 days of potential exposure. Those who ate at Burger Boy from May 6th through the 13th will still be in the window to be vaccinated on May 20th.

If you ate at Burger Boy from April 24th through May 3rd and are outside of the window to be vaccinated and begin to develop symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, joint pain, yellow skin, itching or clay-colored stools, please contact your primary care provider for guidance or visit your local emergency room.

Further, Hepatitis A vaccine has been part of the routine childhood vaccination schedule since 1994. Please check your child’s vaccine records to see if they received the vaccine already. If they have had the full series of vaccine (two shots) in the last 20 years, another vaccine is not necessary at this time.

We have been in touch with Burger Boy's management to get an estimate on the number of vaccines needed and estimate around 2,000 people are eligible to be vaccinated at this time. Burger Boy is in full support of our efforts.

"Please know that this can, unfortunately, happen at any restaurant. Burger Boy would have no way of knowing an employee was exposed or infected until the person developed symptoms. As an important part of our community, it is vital that we show Burger Boy our support during this time," says Dr. Regen Gallagher, Chief Medical Officer and Compliance Officer, Cary Medical Center.

Dates and times for the vaccine clinics will be forthcoming.

For the full health advisory statement from the Maine CDC, visit:

www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/health-advisory.shtml?id=1277110