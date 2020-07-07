Catholic Charities Maine receives 'cool' gift that will benefit County people in need

Renovations to a Good Shepherd facility in Hamden a few years ago resulted in a major donation to a County agency that provides food for those in need. Dixie Shaw, Director of Hunger & Relief Services for Catholic Charities Maine, says they were gifted a new-to-them freezer and cooler.

"They planned on installing new freezers and coolers and that I could have their old stuff, which was much larger than what I have here currently in Monticello at our food bank," says Dixie Shaw.

