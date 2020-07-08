Catholic Charities Provides Food Giveaway to Combat Food Insecurity

Catholic Charities Maine is going throughout The County offering food boxes to members of the community. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with their Hunger and Relief Services Program Director about the food drive, here is his story.

A rainy day didn’t diminish the spirits of the people helping with this food drive.

After Maine was awarded an additional $2.14 Million for food box programs to support Farmers and address food insecurity, Catholic Charities got to work to give back to the community.

