Catholic Charities director reacts to the warehouse burglary

Two men were arrested last night after being caught trying to steal food and other items from the Catholic Charities Maine warehouse in Monticello.

According to the Aroostook County sheriff's office, security cameras caught Robert Cox of Monticello and Larry Carll of Houlton trespassing in the Warehouse. Two County Sheriffs along with the Maine State Police and Border Patrol responded to the call and apprehended Cox and Carll in the warehouse without incident. They both posted bail last night, they're arraignment date is set for August 20th. According to Catholic Charities Director Dixie Shaw, the things they were after included meals on wheels packages and a gallon bucket of pickles. Shaw recently installed the security cameras in all three of the Catholic charity locations. She says she didn't want to, but events over the past couple of years forced her hand.