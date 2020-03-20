Catholic Charities prepared to keep food pantries stocked during trying times

These are unsettling times for many, with necessities in short supply as people prepare for potential isolation or quarantine. It's particularly scary for those unable to meet their food needs. That's why it's important for agencies like Catholic Charities Maine to be prepared. Dixie Shaw, the organization's Hunger & Relief Services Program Director, says despite the uncertainties associated with Covid-19, her agency is ready to help.

"We learned a lot of lessons in 2008 with the floods, and I carried those lessons forward. And I've always said I want to have enough food to do Aroostook County for two months, should we have a disaster. Well, case in point, we're ready," says Dixie Shaw.