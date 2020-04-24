Catholic Charities receives large shelf stable milk supply

A large delivery of shelf-stable milk arrived at the Catholic Charities Warehouse in Monticello Thursday. According to Dixie Shaw, Hunger and Relief Services director for Catholic Charities Maine, milk has been one of the most requested items from County pantries, but it was very difficult to find.

"I had looked throughout the state and at the time, Good Shephard didn't have anything and USDA didn't have anything and they said it was going to be weeks down the road and I said I can't wait that long because I've got people asking for milk. Milk, eggs and bread, seems to be the big things" says Shaw.

Shaw adds she finally located and ordered the milk directly from the company in Pennsylvania through her relationship with Catholic charities USA in Alexandria, Virginia. The shelf-stable milk lasts up to a year in the cupboard without having to be refrigerated. It will now be distributed to people through the 26 food pantries served by Catholic Charities Maine in the County. The approximately $7000 dollars spent on the milk was money raised through the Operation 24 Telethon in March.