Catholic Charities' volunteers plant cabbage crop

A County nonprofit is starting to plant their own food for those in need.

Catholic Charities Maine Director Dixie Shaw, joined volunteers over the weekend to plant cabbage.

The Guerrette family provided land on the Van Buren Road for the purpose of raising crops. The Amish in Southern Aroostook also assisted the cause, planting carrots and onions for Catholic Charities.

They aren't stopping at cabbage either, they're planning on planting beets and rutabagas later this month. Shaw expects another good year on the farm, with all food raised feeding not just those in need in Aroostook County but across the state.