Caught on camera: Man takes off shirt, poops in Fla. driveway

A Florida homeowner wants an apology after a man was caught on video defecating on his driveway then leaving the mess and the shirt he used to clean himself behind.

While homeowner Wilton Thomas was at work, a green car pulled into his driveway. The driver opened the door, took off his shirt and stooped down to relieve himself. (Source: WPLG/Ring/CNN)

Homeowner Wilton Thomas is trying to be understanding, but he is frustrated after his Ring camera captured an unidentified man pooping on his driveway.

"I know when it comes on for you to go, you have to go,” Thomas said. "He could have drove himself right toward the left in the fence toward the coconut tree and do what he wanted to do there. That would be no problem – but in my driveway?"

Thomas says he was at work Saturday afternoon when a green car pulled into the driveway. The driver opened the door, took off his shirt and stooped down to relieve himself.

Then, just as quickly as he arrived, the man drove off, running over the feces as he did so. He also left his shirt behind, which Thomas says he used “to clean himself up.”

Thomas says when he got home, it was too late to take care of the mess right away, so he waited until Sunday morning.

"I went in the hot sun, scraped it up, poured it into a bag. I poured bleach, and then I hosed and washed the whole thing off,” Thomas said.

Thomas says he’s ready to put this situation behind him, but he does want an apology from the person responsible; though he would have appreciated it earlier.

"Knock and say, ‘Man, you know what, I had an emergency. I had nowhere to go, and this is where I had to do what I had to do,” Thomas said.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and trying to identify the man caught on video relieving himself.

