Celebrations began today for Maine's 200th birthday…and things kicked off right here in Aroostook County. This morning, governor Janet Mills raised the bicentennial flag at an event in Presque Isle. News Source 8's Ashley Blackford was there and has the details.
Celebrations kicked off in Presque Isle for the state 200th Birthday
Posted: Tue 10:28 PM, Jul 30, 2019
