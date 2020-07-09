Central Aroostook High School Honors Tina Kelly

(Tina Kelly SOT): "It was absolutely wonderful. I was very shocked. I never thought in my wildest dreams that this would happen to me for actually just doing my job...

Tina Kelly is a bus driver at Central Aroostook High School. She doesn't expect much, she just does her job. She was honored to be featured in this year's senior yearbook.

(TK): it's nice to think that just doing your job sometimes makes a good impact and yea I was honored the first I heard about it I got goosebumps."

If you ask the student's there is no one more deserving.

(Kayla Martin): She goes out of her way to make sure all of the kids feel welcomed on and off her bus... Without her a lot of things wouldn't happen like especially during this quarantine. She delivered lunches for everyone and she even delivered caps and gowns. She went out of her way to even deliver one to someone who was working till 9 pm for a student who was working all day."

Tina has been a bus driver at the high school for 14 years. In her time, she has earned the title of "lucky charm."

(Kayla Martin): we always think of her as a good luck charm like when we go to states and regionals we always come back with the gold when she drives.

(TK): "When our varsity soccer boys were going to state's I was offered that run so it was jokingly said, I only drive state champions.So I took them down and our boys won state. Then come february tournament I was fortunate to get the girls basketball trip and took them right through to states and they won states."

Tina loves her job as bus driver for many reasons. The main reason is the love she gets to show to the students she sees every morning and every afternoon.

(TK): "at the beginning of the year we're reminded we are the first person that child see's in the morning when they step on the bus and we're the last person they see before they go and you know we can make or break their day and just showing them how much we care for them and love them. When you get those notes that say I love that you're my bus driver it's awesome."