Certain Towns in The County Facing Significant Hike in Price for Emergency Services

In December, Caribou announced it would be raising the rate for providing these services to the surrounding towns. Now, facing an almost 65% increase in cost to keep these services in his community, Woodland Selectman Thomas Drew says towns like his are scrambling to figure out how to afford them.

The increase means that instead of paying $11.50 per person for EMS services, towns would be paying $100 per person. In addition there are more towns that also currently use Caribou for fire services. These towns are New Sweden, Woodland, Connor, Lake Township, Westmanland Perham, Stockholm, 1/2 of Wade (2019) and 1/2 of Washburn (2019). They would pay $125 dollars per person to keep both.