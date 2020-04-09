Changes to HEAP Program

Today, ACAP announced changes to the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). This, in responde to COVID-19 pandemic. In a press release, Sherry Locke, Development and Communications Manager at ACAP relayed the following:

"In an effort to support households throughout Maine, temporary changes have been made to the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). This temporary change will allow many who have lost their income due to COVID-19 to be eligible for this program. Recognizing that many people, who would normally be ineligible for the program due to household income levels, have experienced a sudden drop in income, Maine Housing has temporarily changed their calculation formula to provide assistance to these individuals. This change is currently in effect through May 1, 2020."

"The program will assist individuals and families with the cost of heating their home."

"ACAP is encouraging anyone with job loss related to COVID-19 to contact their office at 764-3721 as soon possible to see if you are eligible for the program during this temporary window."