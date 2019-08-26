Chapman road building a total loss after fire over the weekend

The Presque Isle fire department responded to a fire on the chapman road over the Weekend

According to the Presque Isle Fire Department Deputy chief Adam Rider, The WEGP tower building on the Chapman road in Presque isle caught fire around 7am on Saturday. Rider says Presque Isle was the only department on scene and had the fire contained within about 40 minutes. Rider adds that there were no injuries or fatalities, but the building was a total loss. The fire also disrupted the station's service, with no information available as to when the signal would be restored.