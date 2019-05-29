Charges pending after reported hostage situation on the Chapman Road

On May 29th at approximately 1:25pm, Presque Isle Police received a 911 call from 48-year-old Shawn Theriault of Presque Isle.

The report was Colby Doucette was holding Mr. Theriault’s (28 year old) “child”, Heather Theriault, hostage in a car at 1615 Chapman Road.

Officers arrived within minutes at which time Mr. Theriault told Officers Doucette had fired shots at him from a rifle (long gun). Officers quickly set a perimeter and relayed this would be a hostage situation.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team was contacted, but was quickly called off when Officers were able to communicate with Heather Theriault that she was not being held hostage and there was not firearm in the vehicle. Officers ordered Doucette and Heather Theriault out of the car without incident.

The perimeter was still held secure until reports of [up to] three more, possibly armed, persons were hiding in out buildings or inside the house. The location was eventually cleared of suspects.

PIPD was assisted by Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriffs Office, US Border Patrol, Maine Wardens Service, Fort Fairfield PD, Caribou PD, off-duty PIPD Officers, and PI Fire and Ambulance [on stand-by] as well as a Customs helicopter.

Colby Doucette is seeking treatment for complaint of pain he sustained in a personal altercation with Shawn Theriault [at the Shell Station] on S Main Street, leading up to the 911 call. The case is still under investigation with charges pending.

No Law Enforcement nor civilian sustained injury during police involvement.

