Charleston man charged with assault after attack on man in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine - According to police, a call came in yesterday afternoon reporting the alleged assault. Upon arrival, officers found that an 18-year-old male had sustained injuries as a result of being struck with a baseball bat and was air lifted to EMMC due to the severity of his injuries. The suspect had also hit a fence and a parked vehicle at the residence while fleeing the area in his Dodge pickup.

 