Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego

A charter bus swerved on a rain-slicked Southern California highway and rolled down an embankment, killing three people and injuring 18 others.

Officials with the North County Fire Protection District say several of the passengers were thrown from the bus and one of the dead was trapped under the vehicle after it landed on its roof off Interstate 15 about 45 miles north of San Diego.

Officials say there were no seat belts on the bus and the wounded suffered varying injuries.

Highway officials say the driver, who suffered minor injuries, apparently swerved and lost control.

