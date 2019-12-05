Chicken Bone Liqueur makes for a busy season at a New Brunswick distillery

It starts with a chicken bone, which takes on a sweeter definition in Atlantic Canada.

"Chicken bone is a confectionary with a cinnamon pink outside and a chocolate Ganong center, it's been one of Ganongs staples on their chocolate shelf, I'm sure a lot of American's even have had chicken bones, they have something called a peach and it's somewhat similar to that."

Staff at Moonshine Creek decided a chicken bone infused liqueur might make for a tasty treat.

"We take the chicken bones candy, grind that up and turn that into a syrup and after that becomes a syrup we blend a 95 per cent grain alcohol until that's at 25 per cent."

The New Brunswick candy company, Ganong Brothers makes the candy. The distillery reached out to them to see if they'd be willing to partner together.

"We managed to talk to Ganong and Ganong said it was a good idea and there spooned this idea, we did it as a pilot 2700 bottles, 2700 bottles turned into 10 thousand."

Even though that seems like a lot of liquid, it's not enough to keep the shelves stocked.