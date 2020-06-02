As the state reopening plan continues, churches and religious places have now been included. Last week they received the green light to have indoor services again as long as social distancing is done. Some churches in Aroostook County have now opened back up to in person services. Stephen Durham has the story.
Churches Reopen Over the Weekend in The County
By Stephen Durham |
Posted: Tue 7:46 AM, Jun 02, 2020
As the state reopening plan continues, churches and religious places have now been included. Last week they received the green light to have indoor services again as long as social distancing is done. Some churches in Aroostook County have now opened back up to in person services. Stephen Durham has the story.