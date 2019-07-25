A Caribou farm is taking a pro-active approach to protecting the health of its staff and others. In this week's County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty explains why Circle B Farms is requiring all staff to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine.
Circle B farms takes proactive steps to protect its staff
Posted: Thu 10:03 PM, Jul 25, 2019
A Caribou farm is taking a pro-active approach to protecting the health of its staff and others. In this week's County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty explains why Circle B Farms is requiring all staff to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine.