Citizens turn out in large numbers for Forest City dam meeting

A dam that sits in international territory was the topic of discussion at East Grand High School on Wednesday, as citizens from both sides of the border met with officials from government agencies and Woodland Pulp LLC to talk about the future of the Forest City dam. Thousands could be impacted, if the dam is altered or removed.

David Townsend, president of the lake association, says "We've brought some principal players, not everybody together, but people in the regulatory sphere involving the Forest City dam, to brainstorm about trying to find some solutions that might avoid the worst of all scenarios, which would be that the - the gates of the dam would be removed and the river would be - the two lakes involved be de-watered and would go to run a river mode."

The border between the U.S. and Canada runs down through the lake, with two of the dam's gates in Maine, and a third in New Brunswick. Changes to the dam would not only have an environmental impact, it would negatively impact property values in the region.