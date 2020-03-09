City considers broadening Wi-Fi access downtown

If plans go as proposed, visitors to downtown Presque Isle will be able to access the internet on their personal devices, free of charge. City Manager Martin Puckett says during a recent council discussion about upgrades to lighting in the community, the topic of adding Wi-Fi service came up.

"We're gonna form a working group and examine what can we do to have free Wi-Fi in our downtown along Riverside and possibly along sections of the bike path also," says City Manager Martin Puckett.