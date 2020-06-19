City of Edmundston asks public to restrict water usage

In the past few weeks, water consumption has increased by 15 oercent in the city of Edmundston. Officials are asking citizens for their cooperation by avoiding unnecessary use of water, such as washing vehicles, driveways, patio, watering lawns, etc.

If you need to water your flowers and gardens, it's strongly suggested that you use a watering can rather than a garden hose. Your collaboration is essential to preserve drinking water supply levels.

If the situation persists, the city may have to issue drinking water restrictions.

For more information, contact Richard Daigle, Coordinator, Water and Sewers, Public Works Department, (506) 739-2103,